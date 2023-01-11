CPR and AEDs: What you need to know to save lives

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It can happen anywhere to almost anyone. The scary scene of Damar Hamlin’s collapse was a wake up call to many about the dangerous reality of cardiac arrest.

Sean Gibson, the director of Southeast Alabama EMS, said, “I’ve been part of resuscitation teams for many years, and it became a common feel when you walk into a residence or you walk into a business and everyone’s just standing there, no one’s touching the patient. You almost kind of know this is futile. But when you walk in and someone’s doing compressions, there’s a chance.”

Many people underestimate how common cardiac arrests are. Gibson said Dothan EMS responds to them fifteen times a month, which makes it that much more important to get trained in CPR.

“Every one minute that somebody doesn’t start chest compressions,” said Gibson, “this person’s survivability drops by ten percent, so it’s easy math. Ten minutes… zero percent.”

If you live in Dothan, however, help is as quick as a phone call away. The dispatchers within city limits are emergency medical dispatchers, and will act as a CPR coach if you call 9-1-1.

AEDs are another life-saving tool. You can find them in marked boxes on the walls of many public places like civic centers, churches, clinics, banks, and even in police cars.

“They’re quite simple, but a lot of people are scared of them because, they are dangerous, but with the training you have the confidence to use it,” said Gibson.

The most important thing to remember is to take action, and if you aren’t trained, consider it, you could save a life.

“There’s numerous stories in the city of Dothan,” said Gibson, “at these businesses, where people have gone into sudden cardiac arrest, both young and old, and these trained citizens perform CPR, use their AED, and by the time emergency services arrive, the patient is alive.”

To learn more about CPR training click HERE.

