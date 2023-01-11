Coggins named Pike Liberal head football coach and AD

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Phillip Coggins has been named as the new athletic director and head football coach at Pike Liberal Arts School, according to a press release from the school on Wednesday.

Coggins comes to Pike Liberal with a 20-year coaching resume, most recently spending time with Chilton County where he served his one and only season there in 2022 as defensive coordinator for the 6A Tigers.

He also was previously head football coach at 1A Billingsley from 2019-2021, leading the Bears to a 14-19 record during his 3 seasons and three playoff appearances, as well as athletic director and head football coach at 2A Highland Home from 2017-2018, which included a 19-6 overall record in 2 seasons with playoff appearances in both with the Flying Squadron. He was also named Alabama Football Coaches Association 2018 Coach of the Year and broke five school records at Highland Home.

“Coach Coggins came into a program that suffered years of losing seasons,” said Pike Liberal Arts School Foundation Board of Trustees Chairman Cory Rushing, speaking on Coggins’ time at Highland Home. “His first year they had a winning record of 7-4 and in year two, they were 12-2 and played in the 2A semifinals.”

“Being a 2A program, we see Coach Coggins’ experience and reputation in our regional area as a significant advantage as we continue our transition into the Alabama High School Athletics Association.”

Pike Liberal Head of School Eric Burkett also spoke highly of Coggins, who is set to take over in his new positions effective February 1, saying “Coach Coggins is committed to growing student athletes mentally, physically, and spiritually which align with our school values.”

“I have a genuine passion to see students succeed in every aspect of life,” said Coggins. “I think sports plays a key role in this development by teaching principles that will translate into life. These principles include a commitment to excellence and doing things the correct way, even when it is not the easy way. Sports teaches hard work, teamwork, perseverance, and perhaps most importantly, accountability.”

Pike Liberal Sports Boosters will host a Meet and Greet event in the coming weeks to officially introduce Coggins to the campus and host a press conference, with details to come.

