Casey White’s defense attorneys file motion to move trial

Defense attorneys for Casey White have filed a motion to move his murder trial from the current April 17 start date.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Defense attorneys for Casey White have filed a motion to move his murder trial from the current April 17 start date.

According to online court documents, White’s defense attorneys filed the motion stating, “because of the undersigned’s understanding that this Honorable Court wanted to proceed with CC-20-511 first, Defense counsel will not be prepared or ready for trial in the above-styled case that’s presently set for April 17, 2023.”

White’s defense attorneys are also preparing for his capital murder trial on June 12. The attorneys say they will be prepared for this trial date in the online documents as well.

“Presently, CC-20-511 is set for trial on June 12, 2023 before this Honorable Court. Undersigned counsel will be prepared and ready for trial on that date.”

The defense stated in the motion that it will take, “months to adequately prepare the above-styled case for trial.”

The defense requests that White’s capital murder trial be held before his murder trial.

The motion to continue White’s trial will be heard on Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. along with a status conference, according to online court documents.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, approximately two miles...
Multi-vehicle wreck claims life of Daleville woman
Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
Ozark Police
Ozark police investigate possible murder
AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently closed
Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
Shooting at Gold Nugget leaves one man dead.
One dead after shooting at gentlemen’s club

Latest News

World War II veteran Joseph Eskenazi, who at 104 years and 11 months old is the oldest living...
Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday
White House correspondent Brendan Cullerton joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk Wednesday...
Talking the FAA computer outage situation
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
A Fort Rucker soldier died, and another faces charges after a squabble on the military base...
Soldier killed at Fort Rucker is apparent murder victim
A man was fatally shot Wednesday at an apartment community in Ozark.
Ozark police investigate possible murder