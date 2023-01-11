Carroll High School senior signs scholarship with Huntingdon College

Pictured L to R: Carroll High School Band Director Brenda Simechak, Emmah Mayo, Dr. Alexcia...
Pictured L to R: Carroll High School Band Director Brenda Simechak, Emmah Mayo, Dr. Alexcia Moore, Assistant Principal(Carroll High School)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Jan. 11, 2023
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A band scholarship from Huntingdon College was offered and signed by a Carroll High School Senior.

Emmah Mayo signed a scholarship that includes $14,000 per year, a new instrument, a computer and books, according to school administration.

Mayo has been in the band since she was in sixth grade and plays the trumpet. Her time in the Carroll High School band has offered her leadership opportunities as she is the Uniform Officer for the Pride of the Wiregrass.

Mayo plans to major in Early Childhood Development.

Carroll High School Band Director Brenda Simechak was excited for this next step for Emmah Mayo and knows that the music program at Huntingdon College will continue to extend what has started in the Carroll High School band program.

The scholarship signing was presented by Tarvaris Marlow, Assistant Director of Bands for Huntingdon College in front of the Carroll High School Band, the Carroll High School Administration and Johnny Mayo, father of Emmah Mayo. Mr. Marlow encouraged all senior band members to explore Huntingdon College and make Huntingdon College band program part of their college experience.

