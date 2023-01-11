Ashford head coach out after 2-7 season

Ashford head football coach at high school media day
Ashford head football coach at high school media day(Nick)
By Briana Jones
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Ashford Yellow Jackets’ head coach Robin Tyra will not serve as head football coach for the 2023 season. The head coaching position is open after Ashford went 2-7 last season.

Tyra has gone 4-25 in his three seasons as head coach for Ashford. Before then, he went 36-30 in six years as head coach of Abbeville.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

