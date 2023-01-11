Anderson explains why he will walk away

District Attorney Tom Anderson on Tuesday explained his decision to seek supernumerary status which is essentially retiring but on call to take cases, when needed.
12th Circuit District Attorney Tom Anderson talks about his decision to take supernumerary status on January 10, 2023.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Anderson officially steps away from day-to-day prosecuting on January 17, the same day he would have begun his third term serving Coffee and Pike Counties.

He admits some who supported him may feel betrayed.

“I guess there could be that optic to a certain degree because it seems it could have happened at such a late stage right before I was to assume a new term,” Anderson told News 4.

But he only began considering his ultimate decision in June after he qualified for the Republican primary.

Anderson said taking supernumerary status, which required Governor Ivey’s approval, makes sense for personal and financial reasons.

He admits suffering a tad of reluctance for walking away from pending cases, which he believes will be adequately handled by other prosecutors in his office.

Ivey will appoint his replacement while Anderson joins the Cherry and Irwin law firm handling that handles civil cases.

