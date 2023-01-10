What you need to do now to get ready for tax season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tax day this year is April 17th. That spring deadline will be here before you know it.

Stewart Welch with The Welch Group said the first thing you need to do is gather your records such as your W2 or 1099 form.

Then decide what kind of deduction you want to claim, a standard or itemized.

“The first decision you’re gonna make is are you going to take the standard deductions, what I call the simple form, the short form, or are you going to itemize?” said Welch.

Itemized items include charity donations or business loans. Welch said most tax filers will take the standard deduction which is a simple form to complete yourself. He recommends doing a trial run first.

“Just sit down and kind of play with it and see do I have enough legitimate deductions, itemized deductions that it makes sense for me to itemize versus taking the standard deduction.”

If your taxes are complex, he recommends hiring a professional to help. If you fill out the form yourself, have someone look at it before submitting.

“It’s a pretty simple form, something you could probably do yourself and maybe get someone to check it for you.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.