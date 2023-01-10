What you need to do now to get ready for tax season

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tax day this year is April 17th. That spring deadline will be here before you know it.

Stewart Welch with The Welch Group said the first thing you need to do is gather your records such as your W2 or 1099 form.

Then decide what kind of deduction you want to claim, a standard or itemized.

“The first decision you’re gonna make is are you going to take the standard deductions, what I call the simple form, the short form, or are you going to itemize?” said Welch.

Itemized items include charity donations or business loans. Welch said most tax filers will take the standard deduction which is a simple form to complete yourself. He recommends doing a trial run first.

“Just sit down and kind of play with it and see do I have enough legitimate deductions, itemized deductions that it makes sense for me to itemize versus taking the standard deduction.”

If your taxes are complex, he recommends hiring a professional to help. If you fill out the form yourself, have someone look at it before submitting.

“It’s a pretty simple form, something you could probably do yourself and maybe get someone to check it for you.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep....
Alabama congressman restrained during House altercation
AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently closed
Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, approximately two miles...
Multi-vehicle wreck claims life of Daleville woman
Andrew Dewey Harbart, 27, of Cowarts was arrested Sunday on two counts of sodomy and one count...
Cowarts man raped, sodomized child: Indictment
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good

Latest News

Gas pump generic
Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday
Numerous events are planned across the country to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin...
2023 MLK Day events in the Wiregrass
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) prepares to tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide...
Doctors: Bills’ Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing
A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3.
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting