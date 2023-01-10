Warmer, Then Wet
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – After a cool night, we’ll jump into the middle 70s for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front. The front promises us a round of showers and thunderstorms from Thursday afternoon into the evening hours, with a lower-end threat of severe weather, mainly gusty winds. Colder air follows for Friday and the weekend.
TONIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 43°. Winds light SW-S.
TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 74°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
THU: Increasing cloudiness, afternoon/evening showers & thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 90%
FRI: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 55° 5%
SAT: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 54° 5%
SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 5%
MON: Partly sunny. Low: 40° High: 67° 5%
TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 75° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
