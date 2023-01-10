Troy nursing students sign with 2 hospitals for one-of-a-kind apprenticeship

By Julia Avant
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A signing day was held at Troy University on Tuesday, but it wasn’t for athletes.

After one-on-one interviews and multiple applicants, 28 nursing students pursuing degrees were chosen to participate in a new paid apprenticeship program.

“This opportunity to bring on board these apprentices and have them with us as they go through nursing school is tremendous,” said Judi Miller, chief learning officer of Baptist Health. “We are so excited to be a part of this program.”

Each student will get to work one-on-one with a nurse while they see more than five patients a day.

“I’m excited to see what’s in store and I’m really excited to learn new skills and apply it on the floor,” said nursing student Alicia Victoria.

“It’s going to help provide patient care and meet the need of the nursing work force,” said Dan Cumbie, chief nursing officer of Flowers Hospital.

The need for nurses is at a critical level.

Flowers Hospital and Baptist Health say programs like this will help.

“I think most people are aware that there is a significant shortage of nurses and coming out of the pandemic, we are feeling it even more so than before,” said Miller.

The start date for the nursing students is this semester.

Both hospitals say they would be honored to hire any student in the program in the future.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

