Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WALB) - A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3, according to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was shot by two men in a black van that is believed to be a 2000 or 2005 Chevy Tahoe with a broken driver’s side taillight and a damaged passenger-side rear bumper.

If you have any information that can help identify the vehicle or the driver, call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 542-2085.

