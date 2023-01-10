Scams increase with 2023 social security benefits boost

Scammers know about the boost in social security payments, and they're looking to steal that money from the elderly.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seniors receiving Social Security benefits are getting more money in 2023 because of high inflation, and scammers are looking to capitalize.

“We’ve been hearing reports from folks who have been receiving phone calls or text messages purporting to be from the Social Security Administration,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama.

The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security recipients is 8.7%, meaning the average retiree is getting an additional $146 in 2023, per AARP.

They said it is the largest increase in more than 40 years, which is why criminals want personal information.

“If somebody obtains your social security number, then they can steal your identity,” Harding added.

Scammers can even spoof calls making the caller ID show up as the Social Security Administration. Experts stressed these criminals can be savvy.

“They can look at demographic data around the country, look for pockets of population where it’s more likely that folks are over 65 and then just basically start spraying that area with robocalls,” Harding said.

The Montgomery Area Council On Aging is among the organizations getting the word out. They encourage family members to spread awareness of this scam.

“Children of seniors, they might want to have a discussion with their parents, ‘Have you received any of these phone calls,’” said Donna Marietta, CEO of MACOA.

People already on Social Security do not have to register for these increased benefits, according to AARP.

Individuals should never give away private information over the phone.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep....
Alabama congressman restrained during House altercation
AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently closed
Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
Andrew Dewey Harbart, 27, of Cowarts was arrested Sunday on two counts of sodomy and one count...
Cowarts man raped, sodomized child: Indictment
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
The investigation led to warrants for Aggravated Child Abuse being issued against 19-year-old...
Two arrested on Coffee County child abuse charges

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia No. 1 with Alabama, Troy making AP Top 25 final poll of 2022
The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, approximately two miles...
Daleville woman killed in Dale County wreck
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?
Rep. Paul Lee, R-Dothan, discusses healthcare issues in a January 9, 2022 interview
Lee wants close healthcare look
The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the...
Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration set for Jan. 14