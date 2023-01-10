Resource workshops for military, veterans to be held across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several organizations are coming together to provide education and career opportunities for service members and their families.

Thirty resource workshops will happen across Alabama’s community colleges over the next two months. Service members may learn about access to educational benefits, career services and mental health support.

“The veterans’ workshops and luncheons throughout the state are bound to welcome veterans who want to learn what services are available to them within their local communities,” said Kent Davis, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs.

A recent ranking had Alabama at number 2 in the country for best states for veterans to live in. Officials say they are determined to be the best, and this program will help Alabama get there.

“The resources available to Alabama’s military community are valuable benefits of which our service members, our veterans, and our families should be aware,” said Maj. Gen. Sheryl E. Gordon, adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard.

The workshops are funded through a $50,000 sponsorship from the Alabama Association for Resource Conservation and Development Councils. You can find a link to the schedule here.

