Pet of the Week: Cuddly Claus

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon is back with another cuddly friend from the Dothan Animal Shelter for this week’s Pet of the Week.

If you’re looking for an older more calm lap baby, then Claus is the cat for you.

Mett Claus. He is a 3-year-old neutered male, grey and white tabby cat enjoys all the pets and love.

Melissa Gideon says Claus is pretty calm but has spurts of kitten moments. He likes to poke at the other cats to see if they will play with him.

With Claus already out of the kitten stage, he is litterbox trained so if you need a low training needed animal then Claus is ready for your home.

If you are interested in finding out more about Claus or interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

