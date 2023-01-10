New halfpipe coming to Enterprise Stake Park

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new halfpipe is coming to the Enterprise Skate Park.

The new installation will be ready for skaters this weekend as crews were hard at work on Tuesday.

Measuring 4ft high, 16ft wide, and 30 ft long, the new halfpipe is from American Ramp Company and made up of a galvanized steel framework with a MaxGrip Coated Steel and fastener-free riding surface.

The Enterprise City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the halfpipe project.

The facility is located directly behind Moose Hope Gym and includes various obstacles and rails, along with sidewalks and spectator seating.

