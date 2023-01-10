Multi-vehicle wreck claims life of Daleville woman

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, has claimed the life of a Daleville woman.

Grace Nicole Rivera, 23, was fatally injured when the 2006 Suzuki GSXR-1000 motorcycle, in which she was a passenger, struck the rear of a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Sanaa Tykia McCorey, 20, of Elba.

Rivera and the operator of the Suzuki, Corey Marshall Austin Collins, 27, of Ozark were both ejected from the motorcycle.

After the initial collision, Rivera was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Eric Dewayne Ogunade, 41, of Ozark. Rivera was pronounced decease at the scene.

Collins was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, approximately two miles south of Ozark, in Dale County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

