Motorcycle rider killed in Dale County wreck

The accident occurred along Alabama Highway 27, two miles south of Ozark and remains under investigation, per troopers.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Daleville woman died Monday when the motorcycle she rode struck the rear of a passenger car.

Killed in the Dale County wreck was 23-year-old Grace Nicole Rivera.

Both she and the bike’s driver, 27-year-old Corey Marshall Austin Collins were ejected, Alabama state troopers said in a statement.

Another a SUV struck Rivera who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement does not mention potential charges.

