Motorcycle rider killed in Dale County wreck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Daleville woman died Monday when the motorcycle she rode struck the rear of a passenger car.

Killed in the Dale County wreck was 23-year-old Grace Nicole Rivera.

Both she and the bike’s driver, 27-year-old Corey Marshall Austin Collins were ejected, Alabama state troopers said in a statement.

Another a SUV struck Rivera who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred along Alabama Highway 27, two miles south of Ozark and remains under investigation, per troopers.

The statement does not mention potential charges.

