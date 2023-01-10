Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration set for Jan. 14

The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the...
The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the 2023 National Championship.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia will celebrate the Bulldogs winning back-to-back National Championship titles this Saturday in a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

According to University of Georgia Athletics, stadium gates will open at noon. A parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. with a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and then a formal program will begin at 2 p.m.

Events details are as follows, according to georgiadogs.com:

“Due to ongoing construction on the South side of Sanford Stadium, there will be several changes from last year’s championship celebration:

  • Dawg Walk will begin at the Baxter Street extension and proceed thru the Tate Student Center Plaza.
  • Entry for this event will be through gates 1,2,3, 4, 4A and 5 only.
  • Seating in the stadium will be limited to the West, East, and North stands only, in addition to reserved seating on the field.

All regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Parking will be available on a first-come-first-served basis throughout campus with the exception of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots.

All tickets are complimentary and will be available to Hartman Fund season ticket holders, Faculty & Staff season ticket holders and students who received full or partial season ticket packages beginning Jan. 10 at 9 a.m., by logging into their ticket account. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at georgiadogs.com.”

CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP STORIES

Please check back for additional event information.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep....
Alabama congressman restrained during House altercation
AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently closed
Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
Andrew Dewey Harbart, 27, of Cowarts was arrested Sunday on two counts of sodomy and one count...
Cowarts man raped, sodomized child: Indictment
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
The investigation led to warrants for Aggravated Child Abuse being issued against 19-year-old...
Two arrested on Coffee County child abuse charges

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU...
No. 1 Georgia beats TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football...
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Governors for Texas, Georgia place bet on tonight’s national championship game
Damar Hamlin
Bills Damar Hamlin shares first photo from hospital bed, wishes team well