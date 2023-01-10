Four donkeys mysteriously wandering around McCalla

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Depending on where you live, sometimes you don’t even notice new neighbors. However, four furry ones in McCalla have everyone talking.

While they are the stars of several social media clips, we got the impression they were camera shy during the search for the McCalla donkeys. However, that hasn’t stopped them from making several appearances on local security cameras.

“A donkey comes right up to the door, and sticks his nose up, and we are ready for him to knock on the door at any moment, and say ‘let me in’,” said McCalla resident Karen Jones.

Jones and her husband have seen these furry, four-legged friends a number of times within the last few months thanks to the cameras on their property.

“There are nights that we will click in to the camera just to see if they are out there,” said Jones.

Jones recently streamed one of the donkeys visits on her YouTube page and hundreds tuned it to check it out.

“I have had a lot of people across the country and even in other countries talk about it and ask me about the donkeys. Everyone seems to enjoy watching them. I am ready to do it again,” said Jones.

Where did they come from and where will they go? Both questions remain unanswered at the moment, although some have taken a few guesses.

“Right before Christmas, someone made the comment about them, they were walking around, ‘are they on their way to Bethlehem?’ Well, Christmas is over, they are still here, so we decided they never made it,” said Jones.

Jones asks that if you’re driving in the area, be cautious because they will travel on the road. At the moment, there have been no complaints made to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.