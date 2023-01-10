Chilly this morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - A cool start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, this afternoon plenty of sunshine will warm us up into the upper 60s for highs. Tomorrow clouds roll back in but the rain will wait till Thursday. A cold front will move through during the day on Thursday this could bring some strong to severe thunderstorms so we will keep an eye on it. Friday cooler temperatures return with highs in the 50s, the weekend looks cool but quiet. A few showers will be possible on Monday to start off the new week.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 67°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clouds move in late. Low near 43°. Winds Light SW 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 74°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 58° High: 74° 90%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 55° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 54° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 40° High: 67° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 71° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 74° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

Nice weather to start off the week