2023 MLK Day events in the Wiregrass

Numerous events are planned across the country to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., leading up to the holiday bearing his name on Monday, January 16.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Numerous events are planned across the country to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., leading up to the holiday bearing his name on Monday, January 16.

Here is a look at what events are taking place in the Wiregrass and surrounding areas:

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

If there is an MLK Day event happening in the Wiregrass that we don’t have listed, send it to us at news@wtvy.com!

