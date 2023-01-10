2023 MLK Day events in the Wiregrass
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Numerous events are planned across the country to celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., leading up to the holiday bearing his name on Monday, January 16.
Here is a look at what events are taking place in the Wiregrass and surrounding areas:
SUNDAY, JANUARY 15
MONDAY, JANUARY 16
- MLK Memorial Breakfast | 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. | North Highland Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
- MLK Memorial Parade | 9:45 a.m. to noon | Piggly Wiggly (Dothan)
- MLK Day Celebration Parade | 10 a.m. | 802 Newton Street (Elba)
- MLK Day Celebration Brunch and Program | 10:30 a.m. | Elba Theater
- MLK Memorial Program | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Dothan Civic Center
- 9th Annual MLK Classic Step Show | 5 p.m. | Dothan Civic Center
If there is an MLK Day event happening in the Wiregrass that we don’t have listed, send it to us at news@wtvy.com!
