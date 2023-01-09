Multi-vehicle wreck leaves Dale County road closed

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A multi-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Dale County.

AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently blocked and will be for an unknown amount of time.

The wreck occurred at around 3:45 this afternoon.

ALEA’S Highway Patrol Division is currently on scene investigating.

No further information is known at this time.

