Multi-vehicle wreck leaves Dale County road closed

AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently closed
AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently closed(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A multi-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Dale County.

AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently blocked and will be for an unknown amount of time.

The wreck occurred at around 3:45 this afternoon.

ALEA’S Highway Patrol Division is currently on scene investigating.

No further information is known at this time.

