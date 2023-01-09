Week Starts Dry, But Rain Is In Sight
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Another chilly night is on the way as we dip into the upper 30s, but warmer days will follow ahead of a cold front that’s due to pass Thursday afternoon. The front will bring us a round of showers and thunderstorms, with sharply colder air heading into the weekend.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 38°. Winds light NW.
TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 67°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 43°. Winds light SW.
EXTENDED
WED: Partly sunny. Low: 43° High: 74° 5%
THU: Increasing cloudiness, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 90%
FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 55° 5%
SAT: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 54° 5%
SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 5%
MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 67° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.