Week Starts Dry, But Rain Is In Sight

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST
SYNOPSIS – Another chilly night is on the way as we dip into the upper 30s, but warmer days will follow ahead of a cold front that’s due to pass Thursday afternoon. The front will bring us a round of showers and thunderstorms, with sharply colder air heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 38°.  Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 67°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 43°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny.  Low: 43° High: 74° 5%

THU: Increasing cloudiness, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 90%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 55° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 54° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 60° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 67° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

Nice weather to start off the week
Beautiful start to our work week
Meteorologist Emily Acton 1/7/23