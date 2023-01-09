WCCD awarded grants of over $600,000 for training programs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) has been awarded Alabama Community College System (ACCS) grants totaling over $600,000 to benefit the Criminal Justice, Public Safety, and Small Unmanned Aircraft System training and equipment needs and the Industrial Diesel Systems Technology Training program.

From the overall total $373,400 was awarded for Criminal Justice, Public Safety, and Small Unmanned Aircraft System training and equipment needs.

This grant will allow WCCD to address an urgent need in Region 6 to create a pipeline of better trained law and public safety individuals who can enforce laws, prevent crime, deliver emergency response, and provide support services for communities.

Equipment to be purchased with grant funds includes a patrol vehicle, driving simulators, fingerprint technology, crime scene mapping software, and two drones.

This equipment will provide opportunity to immerse participants in simulated life-threatening situations and provide opportunity to increase decision making and technical training. The project will ensure that participants are skilled in making sound judgment calls in keeping with appropriate safety techniques.

To meet the need in the law, public safety and corrections sector, WCCD will expand program offering and implement new technologies in program training. The WCCD Criminal Justice Program supports the efforts of local and state law enforcement in training and criminal investigations involving electronic devices, as well as provides technological support to all divisions of the Office. The main goal of the project is to increase officer safety and training through updated technology purchases.

“Wallace is expanding our Associate’s degree program with the Criminal Justice Drone Pilot emphasis,” said Martha Compton, WCCD Career and Technical Associate Dean. “This emphasis will introduce students to the field of criminal justice with the use of advanced technology and the use of drones in crime prevention and crime scene investigation. The expanded curriculum will prepare students for an FAA Remote Pilot License.”

For more information about WCCD’s Criminal Justice program, please visit wallace.edu or contact Jason Owen at jowen@wallace.edu or 334-983-3521 ext. 2247.

WCCD was also awarded $300,796 for Industrial Diesel Systems Technology training.

This grant will allow WCCD to address a need in the Manufacturing career cluster for training Bus and Truck Mechanics and Diesel Engine Specialists, along with forklift and CDL class B drivers trained in multi-craft maintenance, who can troubleshoot, inspect, repair, maintain, or overhaul buses, trucks, farm equipment, or any equipment powered by a diesel engine.

“Wallace strives to develop new programs to fulfill growing needs in our region, and the Industrial Diesel Systems Technology program will meet the demands from both the manufacturing and transportation industries to create a pipeline of skilled diesel technicians and mechanics,” said Martha Compton, WCCD Career and Technical Associate Dean. “We have developed the program through industry partners and advisors to customize training to strategically meet workforce needs.”

For more information about WCCD’s Industrial Diesel Systems Technology program, please contact Martha Compton at mcompton@wallace.edu or 334-556-6822.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.