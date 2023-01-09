Two arrested on Coffee County child abuse charges

An investigation began in December after a report of child abuse filed by Coffee County DHR.
The investigation led to warrants for Aggravated Child Abuse being issued against 19-year-old...
The investigation led to warrants for Aggravated Child Abuse being issued against 19-year-old Brittany Taylor (pictured left) and 20-year-old Nate Smith (pictured right), both of Ariton. The two were arrested on January 9 on the warrants and placed in the Coffee County Jail without bond.(WTVY | Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ariton man and woman were taken into custody on Monday and face charges of child abuse.

According to a release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began in December after a report of child abuse filed by the Coffee County Department of Human Resources. The report detailed a 4-month-old child that suffered serious physical injury that resulted in respiratory arrest.

The investigation led to warrants for Aggravated Child Abuse being issued against 19-year-old Brittany Taylor and 20-year-old Nate Smith, both of Ariton. The two were arrested on January 9 on the warrants and placed in the Coffee County Jail without bond.

No further information will be released due to the nature of this case.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep....
Alabama congressman restrained during House altercation
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
The fence shown in the photo was not up at the time of the incident.
OCSO investigating barrel racer death
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Sheridan is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident

Latest News

Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia, was taken into custody and booked into the Geneva...
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva
Lawanda Sample-Rusk said she happened to be at the school when the shooting happened and...
Grandmother says she gave aid to teacher allegedly shot by 6-year-old
TODAY IN POLITICS: Jon Decker discusses President Joe Biden's Mexico trip
TODAY IN POLITICS: Jon Decker discusses President Joe Biden's Mexico trip