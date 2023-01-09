Stay on track with keeping your New Year’s resolutions

Did you set New Year’s resolution? How well are you keeping that resolution so far?
Did you set New Year’s resolution? How well are you keeping that resolution so far?(KEYC)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Did you set New Year’s resolution? How well are you keeping that resolution so far?

Year after year, improving our health is the top resolution made in January, and year after year, sometime in the next week or so, many of us start to lose our motivation to keep that resolution.

Check out these numbers from the market research company “YouGov” ranking the top New Year’s Resolutions:

  • Doing more exercise or improving my fitness (50%)
  • Lose weight (48%)
  • Save money (44%)
  • Improving my diet (39%)
  • Pursuing a career ambition (21%)

According to a U.S. News & World Report, only 9% of people consider themselves successful. It says almost all resolution-makers lose their resolve by mid-February. MOST people quit on the second Friday of the month, according to Strava, a Running and Cycling tracking app. Strava even namIed this day “Quitters Day”. One study shows 23% of people stop by the end of the first week and 64% after the first month.

About 38% of US adults set New Year’s resolutions every year, according to research firm “inside out mastery.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep....
Alabama congressman restrained during House altercation
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
The fence shown in the photo was not up at the time of the incident.
OCSO investigating barrel racer death
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Sheridan is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident

Latest News

Postpartum depression survivor shares journey
‘The world needs you’ Postpartum depression survivor shares journey
Alabama is averaging 1500 cases per day, per the state's department of public health.
ADPH: COVID-19 cases surge as new subvariant emerges
The Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi for patients with Alzheimer’s, specifically...
US health officials approve closely watched Alzheimer’s drug
The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama