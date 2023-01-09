Stay on track with keeping your New Year’s resolutions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Did you set New Year’s resolution? How well are you keeping that resolution so far?

Year after year, improving our health is the top resolution made in January, and year after year, sometime in the next week or so, many of us start to lose our motivation to keep that resolution.

Check out these numbers from the market research company “YouGov” ranking the top New Year’s Resolutions:

Doing more exercise or improving my fitness (50%)

Lose weight (48%)

Save money (44%)

Improving my diet (39%)

Pursuing a career ambition (21%)

According to a U.S. News & World Report, only 9% of people consider themselves successful. It says almost all resolution-makers lose their resolve by mid-February. MOST people quit on the second Friday of the month, according to Strava, a Running and Cycling tracking app. Strava even namIed this day “Quitters Day”. One study shows 23% of people stop by the end of the first week and 64% after the first month.

About 38% of US adults set New Year’s resolutions every year, according to research firm “inside out mastery.”

