Mobile man admitted shooting ex-girlfriend’s brother, detective testifies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s brother and engaging in a shootout with police admitted to shooting the man but told police the victim was grabbing at him, an investigator testified Monday.

Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis determined prosecutors have enough evidence for a grand jury to consider murder, attempted murder and other charges against Zackery Talmade Hannah.

The testimony described a chain reaction of events on Nov. 7 that resulted in one fatal gunshot, an exchange of gunfire between the defendant and police and an intense manhunt over several hours in a west Mobile neighborhood.

“I mean, the allegations are certainly bad,” District Attorney-elect Keith Blackwood said. “Any time you have a situation with a shootout, there’s an obvious risk to people in the community, especially, you know, when it happens in a residential neighborhood.”

Defense attorney Stewart Hanley declined to comment after Monday’s preliminary hearing.

According to testimony Monday, Hannah fired three shots at a pickup truck – two while the driver was inside the vehicle and one while he was outside. Later that day, at about 3 p.m., he got into a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend at a residence on Bryant Street.

Mobile police Detective Rory Graves testified that Hannah, 20, of Mobile, had punched and choked the woman. He testified that her brother came to the home to protect her while she gathered her belongings from a storage shed.

Graves testified that Hannah was trying to prevent the woman from leaving and pointed a 12-guage shotgun at her. He pulled the trigger, but the gun jammed, according to Graves.

The detective testified that Hannah then aimed the gun at the woman’s brother, 31-year-old Matthew Richardson, and shot him in the face. He was dead by the time police arrived.

Graves testified that Hannah later admitted that he shot Richardson but told investigators he was trying to grab the gun and his back pocket.

Richardson’s family watched the proceedings in court and expressed optimism that they will get justice.

“I think it’s heading in the right direction,” said the victim’s father, Maurice Richardson. “I appreciate everybody doing what they’ve done. Found out a lot of information about this today that was, I guess, not brought to light to begin with.”

Other family members expressed loss and anguish.

“It’s just heart-breaking to see a life take like this with a child that doesn’t have a father anymore,” said Richardson’s stepmother Venus Richardson “\But to know that justice is being done, and that, you know, everything that can be done is being done is a great help.”

Added stepfather Charlie Henry: “He finally got a good job, you know, doing good for (himself). Had his life (taken) – for no reason. Just trying to help his sister.”

After the shooting, according to testimony, Hannah ran into the woods. About an hour later, according to Detective Julius Nettles, police spotted him. Hannah fired a shot – he later told investigators it was a warning shot in the air – and then ran back into the woods.

Nettles testified that a resident told police he encountered Hannah, who twice pointed the gun at him and threatened to shoot. When officers tracked him down, Nettles said, the defendant fired and struck an officer in the legs. A K-9 police dog attacked, and officers fired, hitting Hannah three times.

“What caused the defendant to stop shooting?” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker asked during the hearing.

Answered Nettles: “Based upon my investigation, I believe that it was in conjunction with the suspect getting taken by police canine.”

The grand jury now will consider charges of murder and seven counts of attempted murder related to the officers who were pursuing him when he fired. He also faces one count of harassing a police animal. He remains jailed in lieu of $1.8 million bail.

“I think all of that was taken into account at the bond hearing and, you know, Zackery Hannah has a very high bond,” Blackwood said.

