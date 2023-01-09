Mental Health crisis continues, Dothan clinic sees increase in patients

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The mental health crisis continues, and the Wiregrass is not excluded. According to a study by JAMA, depression symptoms in adults has increased more than 3-fold since the onset of the pandemic.

Over the last year, Southern Clinic in Dothan saw an increase in the number of patients they were caring for who sought assistance with mental illness. Dr. Leah McKnight-Haas said this increase has some to do with the pandemic, but it also has to do with the presence of a huge mental health push as more people are encouraged to break the stigma and have that conversation.

She said signs and symptoms of anxiety and depression can be variable for person to person. She adds these symptoms do not have to be provoked by anything in particular and can happen gradually over time.

“You may withdraw from activities or interests that you used to enjoy and at first it may be very subtle where you may not want to go shopping and you used to like to go shopping, or read and you used to like to read,” Dr. McKnight-Haas said. “But, then as symptoms start to progress, you start to withdraw from other people and activities, and then that’s when family may start to notice or friends may start to notice and even bring it to your attention. We may see that you might have trouble sleeping and may want to sleep more, or you may have trouble falling asleep. A lot of times with anxiety, when you are still or are trying to be quiet, that’s when your mind can kind of race and it can kind of make it harder to relax and shut your mind off so to say. So, sometimes you can see that with anxiety. You can even have episodes of panic, which is where your heart might start racing, you might find it difficult to breath, a lot of times my patients will describe it as their hands are going numb.”

Dr. McKnight-Haas said when someone is facing issues with their mental health, they need to seek help because it can manifest into other symptoms, such as pain.

“It’s not isolated from your physical health, like high blood pressure or anything like that, because untreated anxiety and depression can also lead to other physical illnesses,” Dr. McKnight-Haas said. “So, it’s really important for that to be well taken care of and stabilized so that your physical health does not suffer as well.”

Dr. McKnight-Haas asks you to seek assistance from your primary care doctor if you find yourself struggling with mental health. Here are a list of resources available online:

