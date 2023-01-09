Law enforcement warning thieves could target cars with certain bumper stickers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vehicle break-ins are a problem and there’s something you could be doing that makes your car a prime target.

Some people use bumper stickers to express themselves and maybe give their car a little personality, but experts say to be careful what kind of stickers you choose for the world and criminals to see.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche says he’s interviewed plenty of gun thieves in his day and sometimes they choose what car to break into based on the stickers on the outside.

Chief Hyche says many times, thieves are breaking into these vehicles searching for guns. Sometimes they’re sold on the street for money or drugs, other times they’re used in crimes. That’s the main reason you should never leave a gun inside a vehicle, but it’s also a reason to check your vehicle accessories.

“It’s what criminals tell me they’re looking for when we’ve arrested them for gun thefts,” said Chief Hyche. “They look for trucks, they look for ‘Insured by Glock’ stickers or whatever, SIG stickers or that kind of thing. That’s what they tell me they’re looking for.”

Chief Hyche says if you see something suspicious in a parking lot, like someone trying door handles or peering into car windows, call law enforcement immediately. His biggest warning is to never leave a gun in your vehicle whether it’s locked or unlocked.

