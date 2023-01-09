Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva.

According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.

A masked suspect reportedly entered the store and brandished a firearm as he demanded money from store workers. He left the store shortly thereafter with an undisclosed amount of money, after which he managed to steal the owner’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The suspect entered Alabama and within minutes Geneva Police officers and deputies with the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Ward Street where they located the stolen vehicle. An off-duty Geneva Police officer, who responded to the area after he became aware of the robbery, located the suspect as he walked in the 800 block of Sizemore Highway with a bag that contained a large amount of cash from the store.

The man, identified as Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia, was taken into custody and booked into the Geneva County Jail. While police were able to recover the stolen money, the weapon used in the robbery was located the following morning after daylight.

Hall awaits extradition back to Florida on charges of Armed Robbery, Grand Theft Auto, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. All of the stolen items were returned to the owner of the Florida store.

