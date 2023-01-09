Cowarts man raped, sodomized child: Indictment

Houston County Jail booking photo
Houston County Jail booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County man faces three sex charges that involve allegations of child molestation.

Andrew Dewey Harbart, 27, of Cowarts was arrested Sunday on two counts of sodomy and one count of rape.

The victim he is accused of abusing was less than 12 when the crimes occurred, according to the indictment made public following his arrest.

A May court date is set for Harbart who was released from jail upon posting bond.

