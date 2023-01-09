Nice weather to start off the week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Quiet start to the week after a weak cold front moved through overnight. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s tomorrow more of the same with highs a little warmer. Our next system will move through on Thursday this could bring the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms so we will keep an eye on it. Much cooler for Friday behind the front with highs in the middle 50s, the cooler temperatures will stick around for the weekend as well.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 62°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 38°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 65°. Winds Light SW 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 58° High: 72° 70%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 55° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 53° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 55° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 62° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 45° High: 63° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep....
Alabama congressman restrained during House altercation
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
The fence shown in the photo was not up at the time of the incident.
OCSO investigating barrel racer death
Sheridan is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

Latest News

WTVY 4WARN Weather
Beautiful start to our work week
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton 1/7/23
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Warm days and cool nights
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 6, 2023