Nice weather to start off the week

SYNOPSIS - Quiet start to the week after a weak cold front moved through overnight. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s tomorrow more of the same with highs a little warmer. Our next system will move through on Thursday this could bring the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms so we will keep an eye on it. Much cooler for Friday behind the front with highs in the middle 50s, the cooler temperatures will stick around for the weekend as well.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 62°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 38°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 65°. Winds Light SW 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 58° High: 72° 70%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 55° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 53° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 55° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 62° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 45° High: 63° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.