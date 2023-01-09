Construction on Ross Clark Circle at McDonald’s intersection

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The eastern leg of the McDonald’s/Shops at the Circle Driveway intersection at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Monday as part of a construction project.

The January 9 project, which will be performed by MidSouth Construction, will involve the removal of old storm pipe across the driveway.

Those visiting that McDonald’s location on Monday can still access the restaurant by way of the northern driveway near Oishi Sushi and Grill. The City of Dothan is also recommending those attempting to access the Shops on the Circle to enter via the Montgomery Highway entrance today.

In addition to the southern McDonald’s driveway being closed, the southbound left turn lane at the traffic signal will also be closed off to help ensure the safety of crews working in the area.

