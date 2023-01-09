2023 Baseball and Softball registrations in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Registration for 2023 spring baseball and softball programs in Dothan are opening up and are expected to run until the end of the month.

Dothan Leisure Service’s program, which offers a baseball league for kids 13 to 14-years-old and softball leagues for children 5 to 15-years-old, will open up online registration on Monday, January 16. The registration period will run through Saturday, January 21.

To participate in DLS’ program, children must live within Dothan city limits. Registration is $40 per child, with those that qualify for the free/reduced lunch program or Medicaid to receive a 50% discount on fees.

Those wishing to register for the DLS’ baseball and softball programs can do so by clicking here. You can also get additional information by contacting Kenny Thompson at (334) 615-3710.

In addition to the DLS baseball and softball programs, three other local leagues will offer baseball programs for children ages 5 to 12:

Dothan American League is open for kids who live and/or attend school in the James Oates Park recreation zone. Online registration is available for returning players at dothanamericanleague.com . In-person registration for new players is January 19 and 20 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and January 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at Doug Tew Therapeutics Center. Contact Keith Adkinson at kaadkinson@smiths-inc.com for more information.

Dothan National League is open for kids who live and/or attend school in the Westgate Park recreation zone. Online registration is available until January 21 at dothannational.org . In-person registration is January 19 and 20 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and January 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at Westgate Recreation Center. Contact Scott Bowers at scott.bowers9248@gmail.com for more information.

Dothan Southern League is open for kids who live and/or attend school in the Wiregrass Park recreation zone. Online registration is available until January 31 by clicking here . In-person registration is January 19 and 20 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and January 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at Eastgate Lodge. Contact Brad Barnes at dothansouthern@gmail.com for more information.

Children in the Walton Park recreation zone are allowed to register in any of the three leagues. You can contact Dothan Leisure Services for assistance if you are unsure what recreation zone your child lives in.

