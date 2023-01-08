Troy center Jake Andrews invited to 2023 NFL Combine

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Stanhope Elmore High School and Troy Trojan football standout Jake Andrews has been invited to the 2023 NFL Draft Combine.

Andrews is a 2018 Stanhope Elmore graduate and has played the past five seasons at Troy on the offensive line. He was the starting center for the Trojans this past season but has played all over the offensive line throughout his collegiate and high school career.

In high school, Andrews was named all-state in 2016, as well as being named all-county and all-metro twice. In addition to being a star on the offensive line, Andrews also won the state wrestling championship his senior year at Stanhope Elmore High School.

Throughout his colligate career with the Trojans, Andrews saw time at left guard, center, and right guard. In 2019 during his redshirt freshman season, he played in all 12 games and did not allow a sack all season.

This past season Andrews was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection. He saw action in all 14 games at the center position, playing in all but three snaps, only allowing five sacks. Andrews capped off his final season in Troy with an 18-12 victory over UTSA in the Cure Bowl.

Andrews has also accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl that will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile on Feb. 4.

According to Mel Kiper of ESPN, Andrews is the ninth-rated center coming into this year’s draft. He will be looking to boost that ranking and to impress NFL scouts at both the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft Combine, which takes place from Feb. 27 through Mar. 6 in Indianapolis.

