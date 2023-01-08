Dothan youth organization rallying to end gun violence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Young people in the Dothan community are speaking out against gun violence.

The group Time Youth Dothan held a rally in front of the Houston County Courthouse to spread their message.

Young men prayed together and held signs with words of encouragement to turn to faith and peace. Drivers honked their horns in support as they passed by.

Their message hits close to home for Time Youth Executive Director, Nate Patterson. “We had a couple of our boys that were part of our youth center that got shot, thank God that they didn’t die but it just affects us when we go home at night,” Patterson said. “It affects us knowing that we’re concerned and worried, like... everybody matters. And we want these young men to grow up and be valuable leaders here in this city and it hurts when we find that our young people are dying at an early age.”

Tylan Bryant, a participant of Time Youth Dothan marched to show that the young people in the city are ready for change. Bryant said, “Me and my friends we are all tired of seeing friends that go to school with us and people that we know get shot and killed. And seeing them lay on the ground.”

In a solemn moment at the courthouse, the group laid on the ground with their eyes closed. Patterson said the purpose was to show that the issue is real and can affect anyone in the community.

