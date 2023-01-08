CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Gov. Kemp declares Monday ‘Hunker Down Day’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year’s Bulldogs squad is hoping to become the first team to win back-to-back titles in the college national championship game.

And they’ll have to do it on the biggest stage, in Hollywood.

The University of Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Christian University Horned Frogs continue preparations for Monday night’s National Championship Game at So-Fi Stadium.

UGA’s Kirby Smart and TCU’s Sonny Dykes held a press conference Sunday to talk about the big game that is sure to have millions watching.

Gov. Brian Kemp is once again declaring Monday “Hunker Down Day” as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on No. 3 TCU.

Kemp issued a proclamation Sunday asking Georgia residents to wear red and black as their statement of support for the state’s largest university

Just as I did before last year's big #NationalChampionship win, I am proclaiming game day (Mon., Jan. 9) as #HunkerDownDay in Georgia!



Gov. Brian Kemp

Gov. Brian Kemp has arrived in Los Angeles with his family ahead of the national championship game and despite the tailgating ban in place, he’s still looking for a place to greet and meet UGA fans.

In a post on Twitter that included a selfie of his wife and daughters with an Atlantic plane in the background, Kemp said that “the first thing we’re going to do is find a tailgate spot with the best fans in the country!”

In a post on Twitter that included a selfie of his wife and daughters with an Atlantic plane in the background, Kemp said that "the first thing we're going to do is find a tailgate spot with the best fans in the country!"

UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter told Atlanta News First that he feels 100% again after a nagging ankle injury limited him for most of the first half of the season.

UGA DL Jalen Carter shocked himself when he picked up LSU QB Jayden Daniels w/ 1 arm in the SEC Championship Game… It's something he wants to do again

Atlanta News First Reporter Bridget Spencer met with UGA fans Sunday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before their flight to the championship game.

Kirby Smart says he's HOPEFUL Darnell Washington will play tomorrow. He's from the west coast (Las Vegas.) This game means a lot to him. He wants to play.

UGA DL Jalen Carter who's projected to be a Top 5 pick in this year's NFL Draft

Playing through injury — something UGA TE Darnell Washington & WR Ladd McConkey will try to do Monday night in the National Championship, if they can. Former Dawg & current Charger OL Jamaree Salyer explains what the 2 mean to Georgia

Kirby Smart said it today & JDJ said it after the Dawgs CFP Semifinal Game — DB Javon Bullard is different! He earned Peach Bowl Defensive MVP & he's as humble as they come. On Media Day, we talked UGA's secondary heading into the National Championship vs. TCU

UGA RB Kendall Milton. He's thoughtful when he answers questions & has some good stuff to say. At Media Day, we talked about the "pressure" that comes along w/ playing at RBU & the "baby back" of the future — Branson Robinson

The unique thing about UGA's offense? TCU HC Sonny Dykes says it's Brock Bowers & Darnell Washington. Dykes coached Rob Gronkowski so he knows a thing or 2 about good TEs

Former Dawg & current Charger TE Tre' McKitty gave me his thoughts on Brock Bowers + Darnell Washington ahead of Monday's National Championship Game. McKitty hosted Bowers on his visit & he played w/ Big 0

UGA is playing in its 3rd National Championship in 6 seasons & 2nd in a row… How have the Dawgs maintained such a high level of excellence? HC Kirby Smart

Former Dawg & current Charger DB Mark Webb on UGA's secondary. He likes Georgia in the National Championship Game saying Dawgs on Top — 52-0 vs. TCU

