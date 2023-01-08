CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Gov. Kemp declares Monday ‘Hunker Down Day’

Kemp is asking Georgia residents to wear red and black as their statement of support for the state’s largest university
TCU VS UGA
TCU VS UGA(MGN Online)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year’s Bulldogs squad is hoping to become the first team to win back-to-back titles in the college national championship game.

And they’ll have to do it on the biggest stage, in Hollywood.

The University of Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Christian University Horned Frogs continue preparations for Monday night’s National Championship Game at So-Fi Stadium.

UGA’s Kirby Smart and TCU’s Sonny Dykes held a press conference Sunday to talk about the big game that is sure to have millions watching.

Gov. Brian Kemp is once again declaring Monday “Hunker Down Day” as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on No. 3 TCU.

Kemp issued a proclamation Sunday asking Georgia residents to wear red and black as their statement of support for the state’s largest university

Gov. Brian Kemp has arrived in Los Angeles with his family ahead of the national championship game and despite the tailgating ban in place, he’s still looking for a place to greet and meet UGA fans.

In a post on Twitter that included a selfie of his wife and daughters with an Atlantic plane in the background, Kemp said that “the first thing we’re going to do is find a tailgate spot with the best fans in the country!”

UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter told Atlanta News First that he feels 100% again after a nagging ankle injury limited him for most of the first half of the season.

Atlanta News First Reporter Bridget Spencer met with UGA fans Sunday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before their flight to the championship game.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep....
Alabama congressman restrained during House altercation
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
The fence shown in the photo was not up at the time of the incident.
OCSO investigating barrel racer death
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Sheridan is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident

Latest News

Rescued dog that survived severe weather for at least five months
Dog survives 5 months in severe winter weather, finds forever home
Did you set New Year’s resolution? How well are you keeping that resolution so far?
Stay on track with keeping your New Year’s resolutions
Law enforcement warning thieves could target cars with certain bumper stickers
The fence shown in the photo was not up at the time of the incident.
OCSO investigating barrel racer death
Damar Hamlin
Bills Damar Hamlin shares first photo from hospital bed, wishes team well