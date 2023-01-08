Bills Damar Hamlin shares first photo from hospital bed, wishes team well

Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Sunday made his first social media post since suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin made tremendous progress in his recovery Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

