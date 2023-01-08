Beautiful start to our work week

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 60s for the greater part of our work week. Rain will move through ahead of a cold front Thursday. Leaving cooler temperatures and sunny skies for our weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 50°. Winds WNW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 62°. Winds N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Cloudy. Low near 44°. Winds N 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 65°

WED: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 66° 0%

THU: Increasing cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55° High: 70° 70%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 55° 20%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 53° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 55° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

