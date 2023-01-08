Beautiful start to our work week

SYNOPSIS – Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 60s for the greater part of our work week. Rain will move through ahead of a cold front Thursday. Leaving cooler temperatures and sunny skies for our weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 50°. Winds WNW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 62°. Winds N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Cloudy. Low near 44°. Winds N 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 65°

WED: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 66° 0%

THU: Increasing cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55° High: 70° 70%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 55° 20%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 53° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 55° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.