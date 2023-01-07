Warm days and cool nights

By Emily Acton
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST
SYNOPSIS – Calm weekend. Partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s. Small rain chance Sunday night into Monday morning. Warm and dry for the first part of the week. Showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday night into Friday morning.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 37°. Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 68°. Winds SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Cloudy. Low near 42°. Winds SE 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 65° 10%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 44° High: 65° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 66° 0%

THU: Increasing cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms at night. Low: 42° High: 69° 70% late

FRI: Early rain, then mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 62° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance late. Low: 45° High: 53° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

