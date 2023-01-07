Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident

Sheridan is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $150,000 bond.(Source: Covington County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery investigation.

According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street Friday night where a victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle at his home when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.

Police said the resident took out his own gun and fired multiple rounds at the suspect when he tried to rob him.

Andalusia Health reported a patient with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Authorities said the resident and witnesses on the scene identified 18-year-old Diandre Nicholas Sheridan as the suspect in the incident.

Sheridan has been charged with first-degree attempted robbery. He is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

