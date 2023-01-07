Alabama congressman restrained during House altercation

WASHINGTON, D.C> (WTVY) -Tempers between Rep. Mike Rogers and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., flared after the 14th House speaker vote failed Friday night.

Gaetz was discussing with Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., his possible backing of the latter on the next vote.

Rogers, appearing upset about something he heard, confronted Gaetz and had to be pulled back by Rep. Richard Hudson, also a Republican who is from North Carolina.

The incident was seen during C-SPAN coverage.

Ultimately, McCarthy was elected House speaker on the 15th vote, replacing Nancy Pelosi.

Rogers congressional district is in east Alabama.

