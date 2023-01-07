Alabama congressman restrained during House altercation

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep....
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. At right is Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C> (WTVY) -Tempers between Rep. Mike Rogers and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., flared after the 14th House speaker vote failed Friday night.

Gaetz was discussing with Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., his possible backing of the latter on the next vote.

Rogers, appearing upset about something he heard, confronted Gaetz and had to be pulled back by Rep. Richard Hudson, also a Republican who is from North Carolina.

The incident was seen during C-SPAN coverage.

Ultimately, McCarthy was elected House speaker on the 15th vote, replacing Nancy Pelosi.

Rogers congressional district is in east Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

