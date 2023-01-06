Wiregrass Area Food Bank needs help after the holidays

Wiregrass Area Food Bank
Wiregrass Area Food Bank(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The holidays are over but that doesn’t mean the season of giving has ended.

The Wiregrass Area Food Bank was wiped out during the month of December and needs your help to restock.

The items they need the most are canned goods, peanut butter, and soup.

Food drives, like Miracle on Foster, increased their stock for the holidays.

But the rate of inflation has dramatically increased the need for food in our area.

“We really need constant, continual, slow, steady influx of canned goods and dry goods to keep people going,” Assistant Director at WAFB Julie Gonzalez said. “You know, hunger is 365 days a year and while we do a lot of distribution during the holidays, we’re also doing distribution the rest of the year as well.”

Wiregrass Area Food Bank’s next big drive is the Soup-er Bowl.

Their goal is to give 5 cans of soup to every senior citizen in their Brown Bag Program.

To learn how you can donate, click here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Two men search the water of Yellow River as an Elba man's body was discovered on Wednesday...
Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river
Daniell Katriel Antonoplos’ booking photo (Credit: Houston County Jail)
Mom avoids jail after leaving son alone
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Latest News

Laura Benefield is sharing her journey of overcoming postpartum depression to bring the...
‘The world needs you’ Postpartum depression survivor shares journey
lifesouth
Lifesouth in dire need of blood donations
Houston County road construction
Houston County road construction slows
Lifesouth in dire need of donations
Lifesouth in dire need of donations