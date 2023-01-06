Wiregrass Area Food Bank needs help after the holidays

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The holidays are over but that doesn’t mean the season of giving has ended.

The Wiregrass Area Food Bank was wiped out during the month of December and needs your help to restock.

The items they need the most are canned goods, peanut butter, and soup.

Food drives, like Miracle on Foster, increased their stock for the holidays.

But the rate of inflation has dramatically increased the need for food in our area.

“We really need constant, continual, slow, steady influx of canned goods and dry goods to keep people going,” Assistant Director at WAFB Julie Gonzalez said. “You know, hunger is 365 days a year and while we do a lot of distribution during the holidays, we’re also doing distribution the rest of the year as well.”

Wiregrass Area Food Bank’s next big drive is the Soup-er Bowl.

Their goal is to give 5 cans of soup to every senior citizen in their Brown Bag Program.

