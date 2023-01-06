Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects are in custody, one of them arrested after a SWAT team was dispatched.

Last year on Dec. 28, officers with Panama City Police Street Crimes Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle after believing it was in a drug transaction. During the attempt, police say the driver drove off at a high rate of speed.

Officers did not continue to pursue the driver, but say they later located the vehicle in the St. Andrews area, tried to stop the vehicle again, and were unable to do so.

However, a passenger from the vehicle, identified as 35-year-old Marcus Walter Harper, allegedly jumped from the moving vehicle, tossed a black bag, and ran away. After a short chase on foot, police say Harper was captured.

When officers looked in the bag, meth and a digital scale were reportedly found. Harper was arrested and charged with destroying or tampering with evidence, possession, or use of narcotic equipment, resisting an officer without violence, and trafficking in meth.

On Friday, Street Crimes Unit investigators learned that the suspected driver of the vehicle, Chance Kelly Layfield, 26, was reportedly living in a residence on Venetian Way in Panama City. Investigators say after attempting to contact Layfield, he barricaded himself in the attic.

PCPD’s SWAT team and K9 Unit were dispatched and Layfield eventually surrendered without incident. He was charged with fleeing or eluding, failure to obey law enforcement, non-moving traffic violations, violation of probation or community control and trafficking in meth.

Both Layfield and Harper were booked into the Bay County Jail.

