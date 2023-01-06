These roads will be resurfaced in 2023

Houston County plans to resurface 26 miles of rural highways in 2023 at a cost of $8 million, but that work is less than had been hoped for amid escalating costs and debt incurred from earlier improvements.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County plans to resurface 26 miles of rural highways in 2023 at a cost of $8 million, but that work is less than had been hoped for amid escalating costs and debt incurred from earlier improvements.

“(This) won’t be the best year (for road work),” Chairman Brandon Shoupe conceded on Thursday.

The reason, he told News 4, is astronomical costs of repaving highways which, like home construction, have soared in COVID’s aftermath.

There is also a $6 million bond issue the county took to fix roads that had fallen into acute disrepair, with that money repaid over 10 years by a gas tax approved by Alabama lawmakers in 2019.

All 67 counties share that revenue.

“We get more gas tax money, but the costs keep going higher and higher,” Shoupe said.

There are about 800 miles of paved roads in unincorporated areas of Houston County.

“Incredibly frustrating,” is how Shoupe describes the challenges of maintaining highways. “You’ve got to have roads and they are incredibly expensive.”

Here is a list of Houston County roads that will be resurfaced in 2023:

  • Roney Rd
  • Bethel Rd
  • Hosea Rd
  • Ashford Rd
  • Cowarts Creek Rd
  • Taylor Rd
  • Campbellton Hwy
  • S Broadway Rd (Ashford)
  • Lynn Jarvis Rd
  • Enon Rd
  • Enterprise Church Rd
  • National Rd
  • West Cook Rd
  • Fortson Rd

