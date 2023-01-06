These roads will be resurfaced in 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County plans to resurface 26 miles of rural highways in 2023 at a cost of $8 million, but that work is less than had been hoped for amid escalating costs and debt incurred from earlier improvements.

“(This) won’t be the best year (for road work),” Chairman Brandon Shoupe conceded on Thursday.

The reason, he told News 4, is astronomical costs of repaving highways which, like home construction, have soared in COVID’s aftermath.

There is also a $6 million bond issue the county took to fix roads that had fallen into acute disrepair, with that money repaid over 10 years by a gas tax approved by Alabama lawmakers in 2019.

All 67 counties share that revenue.

“We get more gas tax money, but the costs keep going higher and higher,” Shoupe said.

There are about 800 miles of paved roads in unincorporated areas of Houston County.

“Incredibly frustrating,” is how Shoupe describes the challenges of maintaining highways. “You’ve got to have roads and they are incredibly expensive.”

Here is a list of Houston County roads that will be resurfaced in 2023:

Roney Rd

Bethel Rd

Hosea Rd

Ashford Rd

Cowarts Creek Rd

Taylor Rd

Campbellton Hwy

S Broadway Rd (Ashford)

Lynn Jarvis Rd

Enon Rd

Enterprise Church Rd

National Rd

West Cook Rd

Fortson Rd

