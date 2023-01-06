Samson Elementary School returns after holiday flood

Despite taking all of the necessary protocols for freezing temperatures, a pipe burst in a classroom in Building 2.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) -Samson Elementary School is emerging from a Christmas break disaster, better than ever. The unthinkable was only accomplished with the help of the community.

Principal Meme Stafford said a teacher going into work over break discovered the flood. Despite taking all of the necessary protocols for freezing temperatures, a pipe burst in a classroom in Building 2. Stafford said the Geneva Board of Education sprang to action. “They were the first ones to reach out to me,” she said, “and the fact that the entire board of education was here left their families and came here and pushed water for six hours.”

2 inches of water poured into the building, ruining books and supplies. Thankfully it steered clear of electronics like laptops and touch screens. The cleanup should have taken weeks, but it was fast work with overwhelming help from district staff and the community.

“The atmosphere here could’ve been completely overwhelming,” said Stafford, “but it was completely humbling and heart warming. Like everywhere I looked I saw people laughing through a disaster.”

Amanda Perez is a teacher at the school and says she’s grateful she will have her students back in the classroom soon. “We want to teach every day of every week that we are able so even just one day missing. We love our job, we love teaching. We don’t want to not teach,” said Perez.

Stafford added that it, “was the focus for everybody the kids and getting the kids back in the building and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

Principal Stafford told News4 that they expect zero differences for students as they return to the classroom. Samson Elementary returns to normal operations January 6.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

