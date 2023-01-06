Opp community welcomes newest head coach, athletic director Matt Brunson

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - Welcome to Bobcats country! Matt Brunson is the newest head football coach and athletic director at Opp High School.

He comes to Opp with six state titles under his belt, the latest being in 2020.

