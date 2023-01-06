Opp community welcomes newest head coach, athletic director Matt Brunson

By Briana Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - Welcome to Bobcats country! Matt Brunson is the newest head football coach and athletic director at Opp High School.

He comes to Opp with six state titles under his belt, the latest being in 2020.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Two men search the water of Yellow River as an Elba man's body was discovered on Wednesday...
Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river
Severe storms and an apparent tornado cause damage in an east Montgomery neighborhood on...
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
Garden District flooding in the 1500 block of Tacoma Street in Dothan on April 23, 2020.
City could purchase then destroy historic Dothan homes
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

Latest News

Elba Tigers vs Houston County Lions boys basketball
Elba Tigers vs Houston County Lions boys basketball
Elba Tigers vs Houston County Lions girls basketball
Elba Tigers vs Houston County Lions girls basketball
Elba Tigers vs Houston County Lions girls basketball
Elba Tigers vs Houston County Lions girls basketball
On the dotted line: Wicksburg seniors keep brotherhood alive
On the dotted line: Wicksburg seniors keep brotherhood alive