New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama

The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months because of the variants.(Arizona's Family)
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country.

Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.

Symptoms of the new variant are comparable to previous variant’s such as fatigue and loss of taste and smell.

Jefferson County has recently averaged 220 new COVID-19 cases per day.

Dr. Don Williamson is the President of the Alabama Hospital Association. He said two weeks ago, there were 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state. This week there are nearly 650.

Williamson does not anticipate this variant to reach hospitalization levels that are comparable to previous variants but is concerned about the surge’s impact on the healthcare system’s infrastructure as staffing continues to pose challenges.

