Mom avoids jail after leaving son alone

Investigators say Danielle Antonoplos in January 2022 left her then six-year-old son locked in his bedroom “unattended and unsupervised” for about seven overnight hours.
Investigators say Antonoplos in January 2022 left her then six-year-old son locked in his bedroom “unattended and unsupervised” for about seven overnight hours.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Danielle Katriel Antonoplos who Dothan police charged with abusing her young son pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and received a suspended sentence.

She has been charged with Willful Abuse of a Child.

Investigators say Antonoplos in January 2022 left her then six-year-old son locked in his bedroom “unattended and unsupervised” for about seven overnight hours.

They claim she went to the store and spent time with her boyfriend during that time.

A grand jury indictment alleged that Antonoplos, 24, used a reverse lock to prevent her son from getting out of the room.

Scott Smith, her attorney who confirmed the plea to News 4, said the child suffered no injuries.

Prosecutors agreed to the misdemeanor plea.

Alabama law defines that Willful Child Abuse occurs when “a person commits the crime of child abuse if he/she is a responsible person and tortures, willfully abuses, cruelly beats, or otherwise willfully maltreats a child under the age of 18 years.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Two men search the water of Yellow River as an Elba man's body was discovered on Wednesday...
Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
A single vehicle crash has left the road closed on AL 87
Coffee County crash leads to road closure

Latest News

Raymond Demetrius Blackmon booking photo
Man charged in New Year weekend Dothan shooting
Seayontai Banks Jr., 5, and his great-grandmother Pleasant Hebert are shown. Hebert said she's...
5-year-old child with autism left alone on school bus for 4 hours, family says
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
2 years after Jan. 6, speaker scrap paralyzes Congress again
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in House speaker fight