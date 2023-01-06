Mom avoids jail after leaving son alone

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Danielle Katriel Antonoplos who Dothan police charged with abusing her young son pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and received a suspended sentence.

She has been charged with Willful Abuse of a Child.

Investigators say Antonoplos in January 2022 left her then six-year-old son locked in his bedroom “unattended and unsupervised” for about seven overnight hours.

They claim she went to the store and spent time with her boyfriend during that time.

A grand jury indictment alleged that Antonoplos, 24, used a reverse lock to prevent her son from getting out of the room.

Scott Smith, her attorney who confirmed the plea to News 4, said the child suffered no injuries.

Prosecutors agreed to the misdemeanor plea.

Alabama law defines that Willful Child Abuse occurs when “a person commits the crime of child abuse if he/she is a responsible person and tortures, willfully abuses, cruelly beats, or otherwise willfully maltreats a child under the age of 18 years.”

