Lifesouth in dire of donations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Blood donations are at an all time low in the Wiregrass.

It’s putting a strain on medical centers.

Ultimately, that may mean patients might not be able to get the blood they need.

Hospitals, like Southeast, depend on communities like Lifesouth.

Lifesouth currently has an emergency need for donations.

Right now, they have less than a day’s supply to provide to those in need.

Lifesouth workers tell News 4 increased demand during the holiday season is a big factor in the current shortage.

“We don’t use the emergency need lightly, sometimes we will be in an emergency need and won’t even put it out because we don’t want to overuse it,” Candance Johnson, Team Supervisor at Lifesouth Center said. “So, if you see an emergency sign out, it’s critical.”

Every donation to Lifesouth goes to help people in the Wiregrass.

To learn more about how you can donate, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.