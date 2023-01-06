Lifesouth in dire of donations

Blood donations are at an all time low in the Wiregrass.
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Blood donations are at an all time low in the Wiregrass.

It’s putting a strain on medical centers.

Ultimately, that may mean patients might not be able to get the blood they need.

Hospitals, like Southeast, depend on communities like Lifesouth.

Lifesouth currently has an emergency need for donations.

Right now, they have less than a day’s supply to provide to those in need.

Lifesouth workers tell News 4 increased demand during the holiday season is a big factor in the current shortage.

“We don’t use the emergency need lightly, sometimes we will be in an emergency need and won’t even put it out because we don’t want to overuse it,” Candance Johnson, Team Supervisor at Lifesouth Center said. “So, if you see an emergency sign out, it’s critical.”

Every donation to Lifesouth goes to help people in the Wiregrass.

To learn more about how you can donate, visit their website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Two men search the water of Yellow River as an Elba man's body was discovered on Wednesday...
Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river
Severe storms and an apparent tornado cause damage in an east Montgomery neighborhood on...
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
Garden District flooding in the 1500 block of Tacoma Street in Dothan on April 23, 2020.
City could purchase then destroy historic Dothan homes
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

Latest News

Lifesouth in dire need of donations
Lifesouth in dire need of donations
Run the Circle supports Dothan Police Foundation
Dothan Police Foundation receives over $25,000 donation
United Way exceeds fundraising goal
Wiregrass United Way exceeds fundraising goal
Run the Circle supports Dothan Police Foundation
Run the Circle supports Dothan Police Foundation