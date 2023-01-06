Eli Gold battling ‘treatable’ form of cancer

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Eli Gold, the longtime play-by-play announcer for Alabama football broadcasts, announced on Friday that he is battling a “treatable” form of cancer after having missed the 2022 season.

“I want to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers. After extensive testing, I have now been diagnosed of a treatable form of cancer,” Gold said in a statement released on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Twitter account. “I’m already making progress and hope to get back behind the mic again soon.  Roll Tide!”

Gold has been absent from Crimson Tide broadcast after it was announced in early August that Chris Stewart would be filling in as Gold battled health issues.

Eli Gold has been the voice of Alabama Football since 1998, where he has been behind the booth to call the Tide winning nine Southeastern Conference Championships and six National Championships.

